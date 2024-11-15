UMKC plays No. 14 Creighton after Brown’s 20-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Creighton Bluejays (3-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 14 Creighton…

UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Creighton Bluejays (3-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 14 Creighton after Jamar Brown scored 20 points in UMKC’s 82-56 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bluejays averaged 16.8 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

UMKC went 16-16 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Kangaroos averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 25.2 from 3-point range.

