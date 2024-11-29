UMKC Kangaroos travel to take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

UMKC Kangaroos (4-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays UMKC in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Redhawks have gone 1-1 at home. Southeast Missouri State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Kangaroos are 0-2 on the road. UMKC has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Southeast Missouri State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). UMKC has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Ward averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc.

Jayson Petty is averaging 15.3 points for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

