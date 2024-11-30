UMKC Kangaroos to face Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on the road

UMKC Kangaroos (4-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Southeast Missouri State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Redhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kangaroos have gone 0-2 away from home. UMKC leads the Summit League with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 4.7.

Southeast Missouri State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Redhawks.

Jayson Petty is averaging 15.3 points for the Kangaroos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

