UMBC visits Penn State following Hicks’ 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on UMBC after Zach Hicks scored 22 points in Penn State’s 108-66 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Penn State went 16-17 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

UMBC went 6-11 in America East play and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

