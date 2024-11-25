UMBC knocks off Howard 95-77

Bryce Johnson scored 28 points as UMBC beat Howard 95-77 on Monday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Johnson scored 28 points as UMBC beat Howard 95-77 on Monday.

Johnson shot 10 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (4-4). Marcus Banks scored 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds and three steals. Anthony Valentine had 16 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Blake Harper led the Bison (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Marcus Dockery added 14 points for Howard. Ose Okokie finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

