UMBC hosts Boston University after Banks’ 21-point showing

Boston University Terriers (1-4) at UMBC Retrievers (3-3)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Boston University after Marcus Banks scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Retrievers have gone 3-2 in home games. UMBC is third in the America East scoring 81.7 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Terriers are 0-2 in road games. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot League shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

UMBC averages 81.7 points, 14.7 more per game than the 67.0 Boston University gives up. Boston University’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

