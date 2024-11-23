Live Radio
UMBC hosts Boston University after Banks’ 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:41 AM

Boston University Terriers (1-4) at UMBC Retrievers (3-3)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Boston University after Marcus Banks scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Retrievers have gone 3-2 in home games. UMBC is third in the America East scoring 81.7 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Terriers are 0-2 in road games. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot League shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

UMBC averages 81.7 points, 14.7 more per game than the 67.0 Boston University gives up. Boston University’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

