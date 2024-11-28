UMBC defeats Morgan State 92-69

Marcus Banks had 14 points in UMBC's 92-69 victory against Morgan State on Wednesday.

Marcus Banks had 14 points in UMBC's 92-69 victory against Morgan State on Wednesday.

Banks added six rebounds for the Retrievers (5-4). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and also had six assists. Devan Sapp had 10 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Bears (3-6) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Wynston Tabbs added 16 points and two steals for Morgan State. Kiran Oliver had 11 points.

