UMBC defeats Morgan State 92-69

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marcus Banks had 14 points in UMBC’s 92-69 victory against Morgan State on Wednesday.
Banks added six rebounds for the Retrievers (5-4). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and also had six assists. Devan Sapp had 10 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
The Bears (3-6) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Wynston Tabbs added 16 points and two steals for Morgan State. Kiran Oliver had 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
