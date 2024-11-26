UMass takes on Harvard on 5-game skid

UMass Minutemen (1-5) at Harvard Crimson (2-4) Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass aims to break its five-game…

UMass Minutemen (1-5) at Harvard Crimson (2-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass aims to break its five-game slide with a victory against Harvard.

The Crimson are 2-0 in home games. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Chandler Pigge averaging 9.2.

The Minutemen are 0-1 on the road. UMass is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Harvard’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UMass allows. UMass’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Crimson.

Jaylen Curry is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Minutemen.

