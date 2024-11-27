UMass secures 62-54 victory over Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 14 points in UMass’ 62-54 win against Harvard on Wednesday night. Hankins-Sanford also contributed…

BOSTON (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 14 points in UMass’ 62-54 win against Harvard on Wednesday night.

Hankins-Sanford also contributed 10 rebounds for the Minutemen (2-5). Rahsool Diggins added 14 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Daniel Rivera had 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the field. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Minutemen.

Thomas Batties II led the way for the Crimson (2-5) with 16 points.

UMass entered halftime tied with Harvard 24-24. UMass took the lead for good with 17:31 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Hankins-Sanford.

