UMass Minutemen and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs meet

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-0) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass will face Louisiana…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-0) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will face Louisiana Tech at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Nassau, Bahamas.

UMass went 20-11 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 22-10 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.