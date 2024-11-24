UMass Minutemen and the Florida State Seminoles play in Uncasville, Connecticut

Florida State Seminoles (5-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-4) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -5.5; over/under…

Florida State Seminoles (5-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-4)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and UMass square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Minutemen have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. UMass is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seminoles have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Florida State ranks eighth in the ACC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

UMass is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is shooting 34.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Minutemen.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Seminoles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

