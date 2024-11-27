UMass-Lowell visits Saint Louis following Swope’s 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5;…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on UMass-Lowell after Isaiah Swope scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 81-67 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Billikens have gone 3-0 at home. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Kalu Anya paces the Billikens with 11.8 boards.

The River Hawks have gone 0-2 away from home. UMass-Lowell scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Billikens.

Martin Somerville is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals.

