UMass-Lowell visits Saint Louis after Swope’s 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on UMass-Lowell after Isaiah Swope scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 81-67 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Billikens have gone 3-0 at home. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 8.2.

The River Hawks have gone 0-2 away from home. UMass-Lowell averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Quinton Mincey with 3.0.

Saint Louis makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.2 points.

Mincey is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the River Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.