UMass-Lowell visits Cent. Conn. St. following Somerville’s 21-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Cent. Conn. St. after Martin Somerville scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 93-90 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The River Hawks are 0-3 on the road. UMass-Lowell averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Devils.

Quinton Mincey is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the River Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

