UMass-Lowell travels to Washington for non-conference matchup

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-1) at Washington Huskies (2-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and UMass-Lowell face off in non-conference action.

Washington went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 5.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

UMass-Lowell went 10-7 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 80.0 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free-throw line and 17.4 from beyond the arc.

