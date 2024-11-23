UMass-Lowell takes on Quinnipiac, seeks 4th straight home win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-2) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5.5;…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Quinnipiac looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks are 3-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell scores 88.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Quinnipiac is ninth in the MAAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.2.

UMass-Lowell scores 88.0 points, 18.2 more per game than the 69.8 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 40.2% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Mabrey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.