UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Quinnipiac trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. UMass-Lowell is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Quinnipiac has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Quinnipiac averages 67.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 77.2 UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the River Hawks.

Amarri Tice is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

