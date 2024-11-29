UMass Lowell River Hawks take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes on UNC Wilmington at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The River Hawks are 0-6 in non-conference play. UMass Lowell gives up 70.7 points and has been outscored by 26.0 points per game.

The Seahawks have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

UMass Lowell is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 39.9% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the River Hawks.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks.

