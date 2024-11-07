UMass-Lowell faces Saint Peter’s following Mincey’s 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Saint…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Saint Peter’s after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 115-59 win against the Rivier Raiders.

UMass-Lowell went 22-10 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

