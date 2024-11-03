UMass hosts New Hampshire to tip off season

New Hampshire Wildcats at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts New Hampshire in the…

New Hampshire Wildcats at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts New Hampshire in the season opener.

UMass went 20-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Minutemen averaged 7.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

New Hampshire went 16-15 overall with a 7-10 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 7.3 steals, 2.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.