UMass hosts New Hampshire to tip off season

New Hampshire Wildcats at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass starts the season at home against New Hampshire.

UMass finished 20-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Minutemen averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from 3-point range.

New Hampshire went 8-10 in America East action and 7-10 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

