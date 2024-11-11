UL Monroe Warhawks head to the Rice Owls

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-1) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice squares off against UL…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice squares off against UL Monroe.

Rice finished 11-21 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.7 last season.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

