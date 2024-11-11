Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UL Monroe Warhawks head…

UL Monroe Warhawks head to the Rice Owls

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 3:22 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice squares off against UL Monroe.

Rice finished 11-21 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.7 last season.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up