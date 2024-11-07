UL Monroe visits Tulane after Bolden’s 25-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Tulane after Jalen Bolden scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 95-60 loss to the LSU Tigers.

Tulane went 11-6 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Green Wave averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Warhawks averaged 12.7 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

