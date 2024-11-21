UL Monroe visits Northwestern State following Walker’s 29-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (2-3) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays…

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (2-3)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays UL Monroe after Dontae Walker scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 121-49 win against the John Melvin Millers.

The Demons have gone 2-0 in home games. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Willie Williams leads the Demons with 6.8 boards.

The Warhawks are 0-3 on the road. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northwestern State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UL Monroe averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Warhawks.

