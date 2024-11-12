UL Monroe travels to Rice for non-conference matchup

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-1) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Rice for a non-conference matchup.

Rice finished 6-10 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Owls averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

UL Monroe went 3-12 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Warhawks gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

