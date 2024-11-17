UL Monroe takes on SE Louisiana for cross-conference contest

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on SE Louisiana in out-of-conference action.

The Warhawks have gone 2-0 at home. UL Monroe is second in the Sun Belt with 16.6 assists per game led by Tyreese Watson averaging 3.4.

SE Louisiana went 15-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.