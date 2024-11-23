UL Monroe squares off against North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (3-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and…

North Alabama Lions (3-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and UL Monroe square off in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The Warhawks are 3-4 in non-conference play. UL Monroe is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 3-2 in non-conference play. North Alabama is second in the ASUN scoring 83.8 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

UL Monroe is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Warhawks.

Jacari Lane is shooting 45.9% and averaging 21.4 points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.