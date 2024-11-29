UL Monroe and SFA to meet in cross-conference contest

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-5) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-5)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces UL Monroe for a non-conference matchup.

The Warhawks have gone 2-1 at home. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 1.9.

The ‘Jacks are 0-2 on the road. SFA ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 12 points and 7.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.