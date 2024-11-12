UIC visits Northwestern following Martinelli’s 32-point performance

UIC Flames (2-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15; over/under is…

UIC Flames (2-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts UIC after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 71-66 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

UIC finished 5-17 in MVC play and 3-10 on the road last season. The Flames averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

