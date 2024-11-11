UIC visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 32-point performance

UIC Flames (2-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces UIC after Nick…

UIC Flames (2-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces UIC after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 71-66 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

Northwestern went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

UIC finished 12-21 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Flames gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

