UIC visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 32-point performance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 3:21 AM

UIC Flames (2-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces UIC after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 71-66 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

Northwestern went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

UIC finished 12-21 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Flames gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

