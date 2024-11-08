UIC hosts Yale following Jackson’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 141.5…

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Yale after Javon Jackson scored 21 points in UIC’s 91-43 victory against the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

UIC went 12-21 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Flames averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.

Yale went 13-3 in Ivy League games and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

