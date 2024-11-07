UIC hosts Yale after Jackson’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Yale after Javon Jackson…

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Yale after Javon Jackson scored 21 points in UIC’s 91-43 victory over the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

UIC finished 6-9 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Flames averaged 13.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Yale finished 23-10 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

