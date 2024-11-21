UIC Flames take on the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (2-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5;…

James Madison Dukes (2-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays James Madison in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UIC finished 12-21 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Flames shot 43.8% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

James Madison went 32-4 overall with a 13-1 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Dukes averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

