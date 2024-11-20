UIC Flames square off against the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (2-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC squares off…

James Madison Dukes (2-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC squares off against James Madison in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UIC finished 12-21 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Flames gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

James Madison finished 32-4 overall with a 13-1 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Dukes averaged 16.0 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

