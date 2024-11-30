Uhrich leads Southern Utah against Nevada after 22-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-6) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-4) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-6) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-4)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Nevada after Ava Uhrich scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 77-63 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2 in home games. Nevada is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 on the road. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC scoring 60.6 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

Nevada averages 64.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 74.1 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 60.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 64.9 Nevada allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Givens is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Uhrich is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.