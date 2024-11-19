Uduje leads San Jose State against USC after 22-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (1-4) at USC Trojans (3-1) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State…

San Jose State Spartans (1-4) at USC Trojans (3-1)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on USC after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 64-59 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

USC went 15-18 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

The Spartans are 0-1 on the road. San Jose State has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

