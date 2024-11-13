UCSD wins 64-54 against Sacramento State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points as UCSD beat Sacramento State 64-54 on Tuesday. Tait-Jones added eight…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points as UCSD beat Sacramento State 64-54 on Tuesday.

Tait-Jones added eight rebounds for the Tritons (2-1). Tyler McGhie shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Justin Rochelin had eight points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Alex Kovatchev led the Hornets (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Sacramento State also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Jacob Holt. Emil Skytta had eight points.

