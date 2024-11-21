UCSD Tritons and the La Salle Explorers meet

La Salle Explorers (4-0) vs. UCSD Tritons (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -1.5;…

La Salle Explorers (4-0) vs. UCSD Tritons (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will play La Salle at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Tritons averaged 6.2 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.1 turnovers per game last season.

La Salle went 16-17 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Explorers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

