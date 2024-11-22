UCSD Tritons and the James Madison Dukes meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

James Madison Dukes (3-2) vs. UCSD Tritons (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5;…

James Madison Dukes (3-2) vs. UCSD Tritons (3-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on James Madison in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Tritons have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. UCSD scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Dukes are 3-2 in non-conference play. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Mark Freeman averaging 5.0.

UCSD averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 15.0 more points per game (83.8) than UCSD gives up (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is shooting 44.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Tritons.

Xavier Brown is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Dukes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

