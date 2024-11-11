UCSD hosts Sacramento State following Tait-Jones’ 25-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Sacramento State…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Sacramento State after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 94-76 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

UCSD finished 14-2 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Tritons averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

Sacramento State went 6-15 in Big Sky action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

