UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Tait-Jones’ 25-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 94-76 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

UCSD went 21-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Tritons gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Sacramento State went 10-24 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Hornets averaged 5.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

