UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Tait-Jones’ 25-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1)
San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -13.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 94-76 win against the Pepperdine Waves.
UCSD went 21-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Tritons gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.
Sacramento State went 10-24 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Hornets averaged 5.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
