UCSD hosts Pepperdine after Todorovic’s 25-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits UCSD after Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 77-64 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tritons averaged 6.2 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.1 turnovers per game last season.

Pepperdine finished 6-12 in WCC action and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Waves allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.

