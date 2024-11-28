UCSD faces Stanford, looks to break 6-game slide

UCSD Tritons (1-6) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1) Stanford, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD looks to stop its…

UCSD Tritons (1-6) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD looks to stop its six-game losing streak with a win against Stanford.

The Cardinal have gone 6-0 in home games. Stanford is eighth in the ACC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Kennedy Umeh averaging 10.0.

The Tritons are 0-3 in road games. UCSD allows 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Stanford averages 85.3 points, 19.6 more per game than the 65.7 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jzaniya Harriel is shooting 59.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 9.4 points.

Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

