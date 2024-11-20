UCSD faces La Salle in Daytona Beach, Florida

La Salle Explorers (4-0) vs. UCSD Tritons (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on…

La Salle Explorers (4-0) vs. UCSD Tritons (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on La Salle in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Tritons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

La Salle finished 16-17 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Explorers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

