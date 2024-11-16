UCSB plays San Jose State after Turner’s 24-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits…

UCSB Gauchos (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits San Jose State after Deuce Turner scored 24 points in UCSB’s 91-86 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Jose State went 9-23 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Spartans averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

UCSB went 16-15 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

