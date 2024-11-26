UCSB hosts McClain and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-1) Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -11.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits UCSB after Nic McClain scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 79-68 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Gauchos have gone 2-1 at home. UCSB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Eastern Washington is 0-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCSB scores 84.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 83.8 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is shooting 58.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Gauchos.

Vice Zanki averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

