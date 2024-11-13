UCSB hosts Fresno State after Augillard’s 30-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at UCSB Gauchos (2-0) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13.5;…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at UCSB Gauchos (2-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on UCSB after Amar Augillard scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 64-57 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCSB went 16-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gauchos averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Fresno State finished 5-15 in MWC play and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

