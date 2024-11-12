UCSB hosts Fresno State after Augillard’s 30-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at UCSB Gauchos (2-0) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at UCSB Gauchos (2-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on UCSB after Amar Augillard scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 64-57 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCSB finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Gauchos averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

Fresno State finished 5-15 in MWC action and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

