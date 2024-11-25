UCSB hosts Eastern Washington after McClain’s 24-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-1) Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces UCSB after Nic McClain scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 79-68 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Gauchos are 2-1 on their home court. UCSB is third in the Big West with 15.6 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 15.2 assists per game led by McClain averaging 4.2.

UCSB is shooting 50.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos.

McClain is shooting 52.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

