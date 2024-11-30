UCSB Gauchos square off against the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) vs. UCSB Gauchos (4-3) Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces Seattle U at…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) vs. UCSB Gauchos (4-3)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces Seattle U at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gauchos are 4-3 in non-conference play. UCSB averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Redhawks have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

UCSB is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 64.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 61.9 UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

